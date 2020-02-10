Fred Applegate
Died February 9, 2020
Fred Applegate, age 87, of Louisville, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of Life will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Chapel, 413 Elm St., Louisville, Nebraska. The family requests casual dress be worn.
