Fred Applegate
Died February 9, 2020

Fred Applegate, age 87, of Louisville, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Chapel, 413 Elm St., Louisville, Nebraska. The family requests casual dress be worn.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037 402-234-3985

