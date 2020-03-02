Fred E. Applegate

Fred Applegate
September 5, 1932 – February 9, 2020
Fred Applegate, age 87, teacher and coach at Louisville High School, retired in 1992.
Fred was born in Peru, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1932, and died Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020.
Fred attended elementary and high school at the Peru Training School and graduated from Peru State in 1955 with a degree in physical education and social studies. He is a member of the Peru Hall of Fame for football for his role in the highly successful teams at Peru State in the early 50s. He was a member of the Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge in Peru. Fred's pride at Louisville was the 1975 State Tourney win.
He is survived by his wife Marianne (Shuey) Applegate, of Louisville, Nebraska; three sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Lori (Rumer) of Bonita Springs, Florida, Stacy and Barb (Brim) of Gretna, Nebraska, and Eugene and Natalie (Eichoff), of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Applegate of Gretna, Sam Applegate of Lincoln, Hannah Applegate of Gretna, Brooks Applegate and Chandler Applegate of Bonita Springs, and Robert Applegate of Plattsmouth; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Grandizio of Omaha. He is also survived by three sisters, Marilyn Coatney, of Peru, Sue Eddy of Casper, Wyoming, and Beth Moxley, of Arvada, Colorado.
Fred is preceded in death by one grandson, our beloved Steven Applegate.