Fred E. Applegate

Fred Applegate

September 5, 1932 – February 9, 2020

Fred Applegate, age 87, teacher and coach at Louisville High School, retired in 1992.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fred was born in Peru, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1932, and died Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020.

Fred attended elementary and high school at the Peru Training School and graduated from Peru State in 1955 with a degree in physical education and social studies. He is a member of the Peru Hall of Fame for football for his role in the highly successful teams at Peru State in the early 50s. He was a member of the Christian Church and the Masonic Lodge in Peru. Fred's pride at Louisville was the 1975 State Tourney win.