Gabrielle Amanda Ramirez
April 15, 2000 – December 15, 2019
Gabrielle Amanda Ramirez, age 19, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 75 south of Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was born on April 15, 2000, to Ramon Francisco Ramirez and Amanda May Condrey in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gabrielle was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth. In middle school, she played softball and the clarinet in the school band. She was on the Plattsmouth High School Cheer Squad and the Competitive Cheer Squad. Gabrielle graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 2018. She was a 2019 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Princess and she was attending classes at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gabrielle is survived by her parents, Gabriel “Gabe” and Amanda “Mandi” Timm of Plattsmouth, and Ramon Ramirez of Salt Lake City; four brothers, Daylen Timm, Jacob Timm, Isaac Timm, and Julian Ramirez; sister, Adrianna Ramirez; grandparents, Leslie and Debbie Wentz, Connie Barnard, Michael and Anna Condrey, Jorge and Ileen Figueroa, and Ralph Timm; her aunts and uncles, Buddy Condrey, Nate Nelson, Heidi Condrey, Casey Besch, and Melissa Besch; her cousins, Blake Norton, Mason Norton, Julien Condrey, Korbyn Condrey, Violet Condrey, Roland Nelson, and Rosie Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lynn Barnard; great-grandparents, Viola Timm, Lois McBean, and Joyce Dominyski, her godfather, Mike Monohan; aunt, Pam Anstey; and her cousin, Joey Wentz.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
The Pallbearers will be Daylen Timm, Isaac Timm, Jacob Timm, Blake Norton, Mason Norton and Dylan Coop.
Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 Phone: (402) 296-3123 Website: robyfuneralhome.com