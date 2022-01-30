Gary Bruce Lorence

June 13, 1948 – January 20, 2022

Gary Lorence of Union, Nebraska, was called home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the age of 73.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Lorence.

Gary was born in Omaha on June 13, 1948, to father and mother, Raymond and Ruth Lorence. He was the oldest of his three siblings: Donald (Deborah) Lorence, Douglas (Steve Chaney) Lorence, and Susan (Raymond Newton) Lorence. He was drafted into the Army in 1967 for four years and then made a career managing at the U.S. Post Office. Gary met his wife, Janet Lorence, while horseback riding in the Wichita area. They were wed in 1973 and celebrated their 49th anniversary a few days prior to his passing. Gary and Jan have two children, Shane (Stacie) and Brandi, who settled down within miles of their parents' home.

Gary was a devoted man of faith and took every opportunity to spread the word. His love for his family and friends was only second to the Lord and he never missed a moment to say “I love you” or give you a hug even if he had just recently met you. Gary didn't venture too far without Jan by his side providing him with the peace of mind in most things he did. He took every opportunity to provide any assistance he could to anyone in need.

Gary and Jan settled down on an acreage just outside Union, where they worked the land and raised many animals. He took great interest in growing anything possible, which included a full orchard and a small pecan grove. He had a real love of horses and seized any opportunity to ride if possible. He and Jan raised Shane and Brandi with the same love of animals and working outdoors on the farm or in the garden and instilled his non-stop work ethic in them and started the seed in his grandchildren Logan and Alexis (Lexi).

Gary's focus on the farm and the never-ending work that needed to be done changed on June 25, 2009, when his grandson (Logan Isaiah) was born. He was no longer known by the family as “dad” or “Gary” but as “Papa” which he was so proud of. He found every opportunity to spend time with Logan until his granddaughter (Alexis Lillian) was born 2 years later. From that time on he gave a new meaning to the phrase “spoiling grandchildren,” but he also became a great mentor and teacher to them. Logan found himself driving tractors at the age of 3 (giving Shane more grey hair) and Lexi was baking some of the best deserts from papa's recipe collection.

Gary had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and if he knew you, he would always find something to talk about to bring a smile to your face. He loved to talk about memories or conspiracy theories surrounding current events. If you were in any physical pain, he would let you know he understood what you were going through by showing you one of his many scars from previous surgeries.

A great light may have been extinguished but his memories and teaching will live on for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the New Beginnings Worship Center, 2231 Jefferson St., Bellevue, NE 68005, on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served.

Military Honors: U. S. Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler

Ph. (402) 291-5000 Fax (402) 292-7811

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE 68005-5255