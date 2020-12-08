George "Bud" L. Gray

George L. “Bud” Gray

November 26, 1931 – December 5, 2020

George L. “Bud” Gray, age 89, of Cedar Creek, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Louisville, Nebraska, to Charles and Myrtle (Holmes) Gray.

George grew up in Louisville and graduated from Louisville High School with the class of 1949. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving as an Airplane Mechanic primarily stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning to Louisville he met Karen Baker and the two were married on July 13, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Louisville. Together they made their home in Cedar Creek and raised their three children, Russell, Valerie and Scott.

George worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for Ash Grove Cement Company in Louisville for 42 years, retiring in 1994. Outside of work, he enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time outdoors, including duck hunting and fishing. He could fix anything and enjoyed helping others with projects. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served as the Financial Secretary for many years, a 50-plus year member of the Louisville American Legion Post #353 and served on both the Cedar Creek and Louisville School Boards.