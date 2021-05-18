George E. Meyer Jr.

Lt. Col USAF (Ret)

November 6, 1940 – May 14, 2021

Survived by loving wife, Renae of Omaha; children, Matt (Renee) of Lincoln, and Betsy (Darren) Rubendall of Blair; grandchildren, Luke (Rachel) Tobin and Micah Meyer, Annalise and Ellery Rubendall; and sister-in-law, Terry Meyer of Austin, Texas.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Angela (Zipp) Meyer Sr. (New Braunfels, Texas); brother, Jon (Austin, Texas); and daughter-in-law, Julie McCutcheon Meyer (Lincoln).

Born and raised in the Hill Country of Texas, George proudly served his country throughout many Air Force assignments, including Offutt Air Force Base. He lived in Plattsmouth for many years before moving to Omaha in 1994.

Sincerest thanks to the compassionate professionals at DaVita West and NE Cancer Specialists for their wonderful care. Memorials to your favorite charity.

Private family burial with military honors at the Omaha National Cemetery.

