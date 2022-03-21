George F. Morgan

October 17, 1945 – March 18, 2022

George F. Morgan, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on Oct. 17, 1945, in Dumas, Texas, to Curtis and Ruby (Harvey) Morgan.

George grew up in Texas and graduated from high school in 1964 in Sunray, Texas. He attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. On May 5, 1978, he was united in marriage to Gloria Ann Sansted in Perryton, Texas. George had a long career as a terminal manager for Farmland Industries. He also served as a captain of the Ochiltree County Sheriff's Department.

George was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, especially when he could barbecue. He was a very caring and giving person, enjoying time visiting with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria of Plattsmouth; children, Christie (Chris) Lawrence of Dumas, Texas, Mistie (Daryl) Bintliff of Plattsmouth; seven grandchildren, Austin (Stephanie) Olivarez, Taylor (Billie Jean) Bintliff, Kurt (Haliegh) Bintliff, Megan Bintliff (Chris Ferrari), Matthew Lawrence, Michael Lawrence, Jennifer Winegarner; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Paul (Amelia) Morgan of Dumas, Reuben Morgan of Amarillo, Texas; and sister-in-law, Tonya (Roger) Gibson of Blocker, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Ruby Morgan; brothers, Billy Morgan and Danny Morgan; and parents-in-laws, Holger and Vera Sansted.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. at the Blocker Baptist Church in Blocker, Oklahoma, with Pastor John Shirley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Featherston Cemetery in Featherston, Oklahoma.

Memorials may be directed to the Blocker Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 402-296-4445, and Brumley-Mills Funeral Home, McAlester, Oklahoma, 918-426-0404.