1937-2022

George Richard Meisinger passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1937, to Harvey and Grace (Pilney) Meisinger. He was raised in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1955. During the summers of his high school years, he learned the construction trade to which he later applied when building their home. After graduating high school, he did shift work at Allied Chemical Fertilizer Plant for 44 years until retirement. In February 1959, George met Bernadine Margaret Lansink at a dance held at the Sokol Hall in Omaha. They married June 13, 1959, and made their home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Together, they built the home they raised their six children in.

George loved pheasant hunting, fishing, bowling, woodworking, and old cars. George was a member of The Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth. But most of all, he loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retirement, George and Bernadine enjoyed traveling, gardening, and playing cards and board games with family and friends.

George is survived by his wife: Bernadine Meisinger; sons: Jeff (Patty), Jay, Jon (Richelle); daughters: Jayne (Kevin) Heim, Jodell Shymkewicz; son-in-law: Dave Murdoch; sister-in-law: Barb Meisinger; along with 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

George is preceded in death by: parents, Harvey and Grace (Pilny) Meisinger; daughter, Janice (Meisinger) Murdoch; brother, Kenneth Meisinger.

A visitation with family will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

Rosary to follow at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist.

The Pallbearers will be Kristen Demboski, Amanda Scherlie, Shauna Lang, Megan Goldenstein, Brandon Heim, Beth Smith, Sarah Graham, Allison Shymkewicz, Jen Meisinger, Lauren Shymkewicz, and Haylee Heim.

The Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Demboski, Cody Demboski, Kaleb Scherlie, Aaron Scherlie, Wesley Meisinger, Sophia Graham, Ryker Lang, Braxten Heim, Lillian Graham, Brooklyn Goldenstein, Riggin Lang, Owen Smith, and Brody Heim.

His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.