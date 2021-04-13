George Walter Wuelling

December 29, 1949 – April 2, 2021

George Walter Wuelling, age 71, of Plattsmouth passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 2, 2021. He was born in Chamois, Missouri, on Dec. 29, 1949, to Walter A. and Virginia (Nichols) Wuelling.

The family made their home in Plattsmouth where George graduated from high school. After school, he went to work for the Lyman Richie Corporation as a dredge operator for many years. After retirement, he worked for the Douglas County Corrections Department as a Corrections Officer.

George was a longtime member of the Plattsmouth Fraternal Order of Eagles FOE 365. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and traveling.

He was preceded in death by father, George A. Wuelling; mother and stepfather, Virginia and Edwin Duncan; brother, Herbert Wuelling.

He is survived by his brothers, David (Phachini) Wuelling of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, James Wuelling of Plattsmouth; sister, Mary (Larry) Griff of Omaha, Nebraska. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Public graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth at a later date.