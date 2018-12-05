Gerald “Gary” E. Blevins
June 7, 1936 – November 27, 2018
Gerald “Gary” E. Blevins, age 82, of Plattsmouth passed away Nov. 27, 2018, at Plattsmouth Care & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on June 7, 1936, in Nebraska City, the son of Floyd Charles and Ruth Lenora (Beers) Blevins.
He entered the United States Army on July 28, 1953, and later entered the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force on Dec. 14, 1959.
Gary worked as a maintenance engineer/boiler marker.
Survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosemary Ringer of Bolivar, Missouri, Barbara Helms of Walnut, Iowa, James Blevins of Lawrence, Kansas, Jack Blevins (Jeanine) of Plattsmouth, Betty Chapman of Sidney, Iowa, Raymond Blevins (Peggy) of Utah, Bruce Blevins (Debra) of Sidney, Iowa, and Ted Murphy of Elora, Alabama; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald Blevins, Bob Blevins and Floyd Blevins; brothers-in-law, Merlin Helms and Fred Ringer; niece, Mary Lenora Wolfe; and nephews, Jack A. Blevins and Rodney Helms.
Services at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.