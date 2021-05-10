Geraldine M. Arnold

Geraldine was a loving mother and grandmother and she is survived by her daughter: Sharon (Mike) Nielsen of Plattsmouth; two sons: Allan (Linda) Arnold; Roger (Debbie) Arnold, all of Omaha; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Private family graveside memorial service will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials: Veterans Affairs. Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048. (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com.