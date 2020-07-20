Gertrude Helen Scudder was born Feb. 9, 1914, in Nebraska City to William Mark and Cecil Elizabeth (Cooney) Burton. She graduated from Nehawka High School and married Albert Scudder on Jan. 23, 1933. They had four children, Marilyn, Marcena, Arlene and Bob. Gertrude worked for 25 years at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City and volunteered at the Ambassador Care Center for 40 years. She cleaned houses and sewed for others. She loved sewing, reading, bingo and Husker sports. Gertrude lived a life of service. She was always putting others before herself. While she was never rich in the monetary means, she was very wealthy in the life she lived. She loved her family and friends and loved living in Nebraska City.