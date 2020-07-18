× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glen C. Hess

December 22, 1931 – July 16, 2020

Glen C. Hess, age 88, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth. He was born on Dec. 22, 1931, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to Stanton J. and Nathel M. (Whitmoyer) Hess.

Glen was raised in Elmira, New York, and graduated from the Elmira Free Academy in 1950. On March 30, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Georgia, he met and was later united in marriage to Norma Jean Harbol on March 15, 1952. His Air Force career took the young couple around the world all while raising and caring for five children, Michael, Julia Ann, John, Phillip and Walter.

His military career eventually brought the family to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, where he retired on Oct. 30, 1973, having faithfully served for 22 years during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retirement, he and Norma Jean opened Glenora's Ceramic Shop in downtown Plattsmouth which they operated for 29 years. Glen also worked at No Frills Supermarket as a night supervisor, the Ritz Theater and Gibson's throughout the years. He was a member of Lepert Wolever Post 2543 V.F.W. and the past president of the Plattsmouth Cemetery Board.