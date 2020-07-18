Glen C. Hess
December 22, 1931 – July 16, 2020
Glen C. Hess, age 88, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth. He was born on Dec. 22, 1931, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, to Stanton J. and Nathel M. (Whitmoyer) Hess.
Glen was raised in Elmira, New York, and graduated from the Elmira Free Academy in 1950. On March 30, 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Georgia, he met and was later united in marriage to Norma Jean Harbol on March 15, 1952. His Air Force career took the young couple around the world all while raising and caring for five children, Michael, Julia Ann, John, Phillip and Walter.
His military career eventually brought the family to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, where he retired on Oct. 30, 1973, having faithfully served for 22 years during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retirement, he and Norma Jean opened Glenora's Ceramic Shop in downtown Plattsmouth which they operated for 29 years. Glen also worked at No Frills Supermarket as a night supervisor, the Ritz Theater and Gibson's throughout the years. He was a member of Lepert Wolever Post 2543 V.F.W. and the past president of the Plattsmouth Cemetery Board.
Glen is survived by his children, Michael (Debby) Hess of Alda, Nebraska, Julia Ann (Gary) Gatewood of Pasco, Washington, John (Valerie) Hess of Phoenix, Arizona, Phillip (Francine) Hess of Pasco; sister, Wanda Whitmoyer of Pine City, New York. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanton and Nathel Hess; wife, Norma Jean Hess; and son, Walter Hess.
Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth with Dr. Allan Wooters officiating. Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard will provide full military honors.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
