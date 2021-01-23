Glen Leon Hickey
April 23, 1940 – January 20, 2021
Glen Leon Hickey, age 80, of Union passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Glen was born April 23, 1940, near Union, the son of Cloyd and Fannie (Tuttle) Hickey. He lived in the Union area his entire life and was united in marriage to Karen Wilshusen on July 3, 1961. To this marriage they had three children, Cathy, Suzanne and Robin. Glen worked at Wilson Concrete, Brownville Power Plant as well as owning his own business as a mechanic and repairing/building grain bins. Glen was an avid fisherman. He shared his bounty with many at fish fries, including the 4th of July Celebration. Glen loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, restoring old tractors and making new lawn ornaments.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Cathy Hickey, Suzanne (Randy) Roberts and Robin (Pete) Walker; grandchildren, Shelia Peterson (special friend, Brad), Laura Haberacker (Lassissi Salahou), Sara Ehnes (Zach) and John Walker; great-grandchildren, Logan and Aubrey Peterson, Jaden Salahou and Zoey Ehnes; sisters, Bess Finnell of Texas, Arlene Jones of Pima, Arizona; brother, K.E. “Bounce” (Violet) Hickey; sisters-in-law, Mickey Boyce and Terry (Dan) Foster; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Merlyn Hickey, Gerald Keran, Roy Hickey, Cecil Keran and Donald Keran; sisters, Mildred (Keran) Houchin, Delores (Hickey) Seydlitz; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Boyce.
No services or visitations will be held at this time. A remembrance day will be May 22, 2021, with more information to be announced.
Memorials are suggested to the Ambassador Care Center or Tabitha Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.