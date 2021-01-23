Glen Leon Hickey, age 80, of Union passed away Jan. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Glen was born April 23, 1940, near Union, the son of Cloyd and Fannie (Tuttle) Hickey. He lived in the Union area his entire life and was united in marriage to Karen Wilshusen on July 3, 1961. To this marriage they had three children, Cathy, Suzanne and Robin. Glen worked at Wilson Concrete, Brownville Power Plant as well as owning his own business as a mechanic and repairing/building grain bins. Glen was an avid fisherman. He shared his bounty with many at fish fries, including the 4th of July Celebration. Glen loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, restoring old tractors and making new lawn ornaments.