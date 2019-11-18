Gordon H. Lannin
March 31, 1932 - November 10, 2019
Gordon H. Lannin was born March 31, 1932, and died Sunday, Nov, 10, 2019, surrounded by family at the Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Survived by his children, Brent (Anna) Lannin of Lincoln, John (Amy) Lannin of Columbia, Missouri, Lisa Lannin-Clarke of Lincoln, and Thomas (Heather) Lannin of Lincoln; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy Reed and Bob O'Brien of Austin, Texas; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Karen; his parents, LaDean and Harry; three brothers, Robert, Larry, and Dale; and son-in-law, John Clarke.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 400 W. G St., Elmwood, Nebraska. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6-8 p.m., also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Elmwood Community Center.
Tributes or condolences shared at www.hammonsfs.com.