Hazel A. Strickler, age 100, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, formerly of York, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. She was born March 14, 1921, at Watertown, Nebraska, to Raymond and Alice (Osborn) Hazzard. On Jan. 3, 1943, she was married to Paul Strickler at York. Hazel was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York, Eastern Star and was a member of the York Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, Yahtzee, Dominoes and square dancing. As a seamstress, Hazel made clothing, quilts and over 200 diaper bags for charity. She loved watching Nebraska sports.