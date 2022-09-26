Helen Amick

June 1, 1939 – September 19, 2022

Helen was born Helen Maxine Wyant on June 1, 1939, in Thurman, Iowa, to Ethel Marie (Greenlee) and Warren Earl Wyant.

Helen attended Thurman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1956. She then moved to Omaha, where she worked for an insurance company for two years.

Helen met Lee Marion Wilson through an acquaintance she made in Omaha. Lee was from Thurston, Nebraska. They both worked at Western Electric in Omaha. They married on July 12, 1957. They moved to Weeping Water, Nebraska, in April of 1958. Their daughter, Nancy, was born June 25, 1958. Their son, James, was born Aug. 8, 1960. Lee Wilson drowned the day prior to his birth.

Helen met F. Delano (Del) Amick in Weeping Water and they married on June 14, 1963. Their daughter, Valerie, was born on March 5, 1964. Del Amick died of cancer in 2003.

Helen began working part time for OPPD (Omaha Public Power District) in 1976. She began working full time for them in September 1982 after Valerie graduated from high school. Helen retired from OPPD on Nov. 1, 2002, after 20 years of employment.

Helen moved to Sturgis, Michigan, to be closer to her son, Jamie Wilson, and his family in 2018. She loved spending time with her family. Helen had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Helen was active in American Legion Auxiliary, 8/40. She enjoyed bowling for 42 years, as well as walking and playing cards. She enjoyed playing the card game Hand and Foot with a group of friends at the senior center in Sturgis.

Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

Helen passed on Sept. 19, 2022, after a battle with cancer. She will be missed by many!

There will be a graveside service for Helen on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Weeping Water, Nebraska.

There will be a reception following at the Methodist Church in Weeping Water.

Arrangements by: Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home – Weeping Water, 402-267-2485.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.