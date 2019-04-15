Helen C. Hetzler
August 31, 1942 – March 22, 2019
Helen C. Hetzler, age 76, of Wausaukee, Wisconsin, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Plattsmouth to Ray L. and Mary E. (Grauf) Campbell. She passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Maryhill Nursing Manor in Niagara, Wisconsin.
She grew up attending Plattsmouth schools. On Sept. 30, 1959, she married Larry W. Hetzler in Plattsmouth. To this union they added five children. They made their home in Plattsmouth where she was a homemaker for the family. She enjoyed bowling where she served as president of her league for several years.
Helen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry W. Hetzler; daughters, Mary Brasfield and fiancé Brad Olson, Teresa (Casey) Wallace; granddaughters, Christie Brazier and Terry Brasfield; grandsons, Lonnie Bamberg, Nathan (MaryMargaret) McColligan; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Raellen Bryant; plus many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by three infant sons, Lonnie, William and Baby Hetzler; her parents, Ray and Mary Campbell; sisters, Juanita (Gil) Elderbaum, Carolyn Jensen; half sister, Dorothy Campbell; half brothers, Alfred and Harlan Conn; son-in-law, Donald Brasfield; twin baby Brasfield granddaughters; brother-in-law, Daniel Bryant; and grandson-in-law, Josh Brazier.
The memorial service will be April 26 at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Chapel in Plattsmouth. Inurnment will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445