Helen Mae Osterholm
October 3, 1928 – July 9, 2019
Helen Mae (Davis) Osterholm, age 90, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1928, to Leonard Thomas and Myrtie Jane (Hardin) Davis in Kirksville, Missouri. Helen was raised and schooled in Kirksville and she graduated from Kirksville High School with the class of 1945. After graduating from high school, at age 17 she moved to Glenwood, Iowa, where she started working at the telephone company as a switchboard operator and later moving to Plattsmouth where she was a cashier clerk at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph.
Helen met Leo Vernon Osterholm and they were married on Oct. 19, 1947, in Glenwood, Iowa. Helen and Leo made their home in Plattsmouth, where Leo was a barber with George Thun. Later, Leo owned and operated his own barber shop.
Helen was a member of First Christian Church in Plattsmouth.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Richard Osterholm and wife Mary Jo of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Ted Osterholm of Missouri Valley, Iowa; daughter, Cynthia Garrison of Bellevue; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Myrtie Davis; husband, Leo Osterholm; granddaughter, Rachel; sister, Betty Davis; and two brothers, Max and Bob Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at First Christian Church in Plattsmouth with Rev. Michael Lincoln officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Aaron Osterholm, Matt Jose, Ryan Osterholm, Zach Rennels, Ian Rennels, Josh Sievers, and Cale Svehla.
Final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to First Christian Church or The Nebraska Masonic Home.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE.