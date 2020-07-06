× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helene H. McGraw

May 26, 1922 – July 5, 2020

Helene H. McGraw, age 98, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away at her home in Plattsmouth on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1922, in Murray, Nebraska, to Noah and Hazel (Schomaker) Parker.

She was a lifelong resident, attending schools and living in Cass County. On Feb. 23, 1940, she was united in marriage to Clifford McGraw at Nebraska City, Nebraska, following which, they made their home in Plattsmouth.

Helene is survived by her five children, Janice (Robert) Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Judith (Francis) Gochenour of Bellevue, Nebraska, Cheryl McGraw of Plattsmouth, Dennis (Dianne) McGraw of Plattsmouth and Keith McGraw of Plattsmouth; sister-in-law, Marilynn Parker of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nephew, Steven Parker of Lincoln, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helene was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford McGraw; parents, Noah and Hazel Parker; brother, Allen Parker; grandson, Scott Pohlmeier; and great-grandson, Noah Shelbourn.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home.