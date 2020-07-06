Helene H. McGraw
May 26, 1922 – July 5, 2020
Helene H. McGraw, age 98, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away at her home in Plattsmouth on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1922, in Murray, Nebraska, to Noah and Hazel (Schomaker) Parker.
She was a lifelong resident, attending schools and living in Cass County. On Feb. 23, 1940, she was united in marriage to Clifford McGraw at Nebraska City, Nebraska, following which, they made their home in Plattsmouth.
Helene is survived by her five children, Janice (Robert) Pohlmeier of Plattsmouth, Judith (Francis) Gochenour of Bellevue, Nebraska, Cheryl McGraw of Plattsmouth, Dennis (Dianne) McGraw of Plattsmouth and Keith McGraw of Plattsmouth; sister-in-law, Marilynn Parker of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nephew, Steven Parker of Lincoln, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helene was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford McGraw; parents, Noah and Hazel Parker; brother, Allen Parker; grandson, Scott Pohlmeier; and great-grandson, Noah Shelbourn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home.
A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home with the Rev. Matt Coplen officiating. The public may view the service live at https://www.facebook.com/Brian-P-Harvey-Funeral-Home-711078285579956/.
Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials may be directed to the Friends of the Plattsmouth Library.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
