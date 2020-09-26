 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr.
View Comments

Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr.

Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr.

March 27, 1939 – September 13, 2020

Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr., 81, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1939, in Chamois, Missouri, to the late George A. and Virginia (Nichols) Wuelling.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served and retired from the United States Army. He lived a simple life where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Wuelling-Dickens, and his son, Jeffery Scott Wuelling.

Herbert Sr. leaves behind his loving, devoted wife of over 60 years, Phyllis Wuelling; his children, Herbert Wuelling Jr. and Vicki Wuelling-Keck (Charles); his grandchildren, Candace Stephens (Michael), Chris Wuelling, Sarah Wuelling, Catherine Dickens (Josh), Danielle Singh (Mandeep), Ashley Cook (Logan) and Randall Wuelling; 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings David Wuelling, Mary Griff, Jimmy Wuelling and George Wuelling; many extended family and friends.

Arrangements are by A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St. in Jacksonville, 501-982-3400

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News