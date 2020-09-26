× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr.

March 27, 1939 – September 13, 2020

Herbert Eugene Wuelling Sr., 81, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1939, in Chamois, Missouri, to the late George A. and Virginia (Nichols) Wuelling.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served and retired from the United States Army. He lived a simple life where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Wuelling-Dickens, and his son, Jeffery Scott Wuelling.

Herbert Sr. leaves behind his loving, devoted wife of over 60 years, Phyllis Wuelling; his children, Herbert Wuelling Jr. and Vicki Wuelling-Keck (Charles); his grandchildren, Candace Stephens (Michael), Chris Wuelling, Sarah Wuelling, Catherine Dickens (Josh), Danielle Singh (Mandeep), Ashley Cook (Logan) and Randall Wuelling; 16 great-grandchildren; his siblings David Wuelling, Mary Griff, Jimmy Wuelling and George Wuelling; many extended family and friends.

Arrangements are by A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St. in Jacksonville, 501-982-3400