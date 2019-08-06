Herbert Ward Powell
November 18, 1935 – August 2, 2019
Herbert Ward Powell, age 83, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Bedford, Indiana, to Wilmer Louis and Violet Elizabeth (Grantham) Powell. He passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Douglas County Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Herb grew up in South Omaha and graduated from South High School with the Class of 1954. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marie Corps and faithfully served his country during the Korean War. After his discharge in 1957, he worked as a truck driver for various companies, including Meadow Gold Dairy and Briggs Transport. He worked briefly for a piano moving company where he helped move one of Liberace's pianos. In his later years, he worked for Central School in Plattsmouth in the maintenance department and as a grounds keeper at Bay Hills Golf Course.
He was united in marriage to Betty Jo (Keller) Dillehay on Sept. 2, 1972, in Glenwood, Iowa, and made their home in Plattsmouth. Herb was a member of the Woodside, Iowa, American Legion Post 97, Lepert-Wolever Post 2543 VFW in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing and Nebraska Football.
He is survived by his children, Patricia (Shawn Wade) Greene of Omaha, Nebraska, Thomas Powell of Seattle, Washington, Tony (Janice Ritter) Dillehay of Kearney, Nebraska, Jeffry (Cathy) Dillehay of Lincoln, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren, Alexandra (Andrew Retelsdorf) Greene, Andrew Dillehay, Jesse Dillehay, Katie Mares, Jennifer (Simon) Burton; great-grandson, Parker Stroup; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Hannah Burton; sisters, Donna Roth of Ralston, Nebraska, Nancy Jessen of Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jo; twin brother, Delbert Powelll; and brothers, David and Walter Powell.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Michael McGregor officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment with Military Honors will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
