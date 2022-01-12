Honey Lou Cole

March 13, 1929 – January 10, 2022

Honey Lou Cole, age 92, of Plattsmouth passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Lou was born March 13, 1929, to Antone and Hazel (Mendenhall) LaHoda in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Lou was a 1947 graduate of Plattsmouth High School. On May 1, 1948, she married Sterling Cole in Glenwood, Iowa. To their marriage they had two daughters, Vicki and JoRene. For over 19 years, Lou worked for Rubacks Grocery Store as a checker, and then transitioned to the role of homemaker.

Throughout the years, she was active with the Eagles F.O.E. #365 Auxiliary where she was a Past President. She was also a member of the V.F.W. #2543 Auxiliary. She was an excellent cook and in her younger years, really enjoyed dancing. Throughout the years she was an avid fan for both Nebraska football and volleyball. Her most favorite past time, however, was spending time with family.

Lou is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Bob) Snyder of Plattsmouth and Jo Rene (Larry) Landwehr, of Nebraska City; her grandchildren, Julie Newman, Robin (Ryan) Winters, Haley (Adam) Schlorhlotz, and Logan (Paige) Landwehr; her great-grandchildren, Rylee Newman, Greyson Riddle, Adalyn Schlorhlotz, and Brooke Landwehr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Sterling; her sisters, Irene Kimble, Mary Joan LaHoda; her brother, Tony LaHoda; her sister-in-law, Donna LaHoda; and her great-grandson, Oliver Jay Winters.

Private family services will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

The family suggests memorials to the Cass County Historical Society or to the family for future designation.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.