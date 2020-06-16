Idalene M. Brink
1923 – 2020
Idalene M. (Winebrenner) Brink, age 96, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1923, to Charles Michael and Golda Hazel (Thorpe) Winebrenner in Bellevue, Nebraska. Idalene was raised and schooled in Bellevue and she graduated from Bellevue High School with the class of 1940. She worked at the Martin Bomber Plant in Bellevue. Idalene met John Patrick Brink Sr. and they were later married on Nov. 28, 1941, at St. John's Catholic Church in Plattsmouth. Idalene and John made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. She was a loving wife, caring mother, stay-at-home mom, and a homemaker.
Idalene was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, P.C.C.W., Catholic Daughters, and a founding member of the Legion of Mary.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Schmidt and husband Steve of Waterloo, Iowa; her three sons, John P. Brink Jr. and wife Jo of Olathe, Kansas, David C. Brink and wife Sharon of Plattsmouth, Jerome M. Brink of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Brink of Lubbock, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Golda Winebrenner; sister, Cleo Winebrenner; brother, Robert Winebrenner; husband, John P. Brink Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Josephine Brink; and her granddaughter, Summer Roman.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Church of the Holy Spirit.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist.
The Pallbearers will be Therese Edgecomb, Mark Edgecomb, Steven Brink, Jodi Brink, David J. Brink, Joleen Fennell, Larry Fennell, and John Brink. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Amber Brott, Autumn Brott, Bobbie Lee, and Zach Brott.
Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests memorials for Masses or to the Church of the Holy Spirit.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
