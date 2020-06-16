× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Idalene M. Brink

1923 – 2020

Idalene M. (Winebrenner) Brink, age 96, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1923, to Charles Michael and Golda Hazel (Thorpe) Winebrenner in Bellevue, Nebraska. Idalene was raised and schooled in Bellevue and she graduated from Bellevue High School with the class of 1940. She worked at the Martin Bomber Plant in Bellevue. Idalene met John Patrick Brink Sr. and they were later married on Nov. 28, 1941, at St. John's Catholic Church in Plattsmouth. Idalene and John made their home and raised their children in Plattsmouth. She was a loving wife, caring mother, stay-at-home mom, and a homemaker.

Idalene was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, P.C.C.W., Catholic Daughters, and a founding member of the Legion of Mary.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Schmidt and husband Steve of Waterloo, Iowa; her three sons, John P. Brink Jr. and wife Jo of Olathe, Kansas, David C. Brink and wife Sharon of Plattsmouth, Jerome M. Brink of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Norma Brink of Lubbock, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.