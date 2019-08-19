Imogene Glenn

Imogene (Hill) Glenn
October 9, 1928 – August 14, 2019
Imogene (Hill) Glenn, age 90, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Cross Cut, Texas, to Levi and Emma Lee (Gibson) Hill. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Imogene was raised in Cross Plains, Texas, and graduated from the Cross Plains High School. She was united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1947, to Lee Glenn in Cross Plains, Texas, and together they raised three children, James, Jeanne and John.
The Glenns made their home in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Imogene helped her husband Lee operate Glenn's Electric. She also worked as a dental hygienist for a time and also cared for her home and family. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth where she taught Sunday School for over 35 years.
She is survived by her children, James Glenn of Omaha, Nebraska, Jeanne Bailey and husband Ed of Union, Nebraska, John Glenn and wife Karen of Centennial, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Lance (Lindy) Glenn, Joshua (Leah) Glenn, Amanda (Joe) Strange, Betsy (Matt) Schellen, Angela (Nathan) Long, Justin (Allison) Bailey, Emily Glenn, Tyler Glenn; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Emma Hill; husband, Lee Glenn; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Glenn; two brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Raymond Wicks officiating. Interment will follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Harvey Funeral Home for future designation.
