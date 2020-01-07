December 18, 1950 – December 18, 2019
The memorial service for Ira Neal Langan will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Plattsmouth. Memorials are suggested to the church or a charity of your choice.
Born December 18, 1950, in Colorado. Graduated from Adams City High in 1969. Enlisted in USAF in 1970. Served two tours in Southeast Asia. Retired in 1990. Retired in 2016 from Civil Service at Offutt AFB as a systems analyst. Died December 18, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Preceded by grandparents and parents, Thomas Langan and Elouise Maureaux; brother, Allen Langan. Survived by wife, Carol Langan; son, Christopher Langan; daughter, Nealyn (Chris) Matteo, all Plattsmouth; stepsons, Michael (Kelli) Dorzweiler and Tim (Sherry) Dorzweiler, both Omaha; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Sandi) Maureaux; and sister, Gayle Langan, Colorado; several nephews and nieces.
Active in church and community, including Rural Fire Board.