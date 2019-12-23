Ira Neal Langan
December 18, 1950 – December 18, 2019
Born December 18, 1950, in Colorado. Graduated from Adams City High in 1969. Enlisted in USAF in 1970. Served two tours in Southeast Asia. Retired in 1990. Retired in 2016 from Civil Service at Offutt AFB as a systems analyst. Died December 18, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Preceded by grandparents and parents, Thomas Langan and Elouise Maureaux; brother, Allen Langan. Survived by wife, Carol Langan; son, Christopher Langan; daughter, Nealyn (Chris) Matteo, all Plattsmouth; stepsons, Michael (Kelli) Dorzweiler and Tim (Sherry) Dorzweiler, both Omaha; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Albert (Sandi) Maureaux; and sister, Gayle Langan, Colorado; several nephews and nieces.
Active in church and community, including Rural Fire Board. At his request he was cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at a later date.