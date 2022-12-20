Ivar William Alfred Bomberg

September 2, 1934 – December 18, 2022

Ivar William Alfred Bomberg, age 88, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1934, to John Tinus Bomberg and Matilda (Alexen) Bomberg in Plattsmouth. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth and he graduated from Plattsmouth High with the class of 1952. After graduating from high school, he worked for Bryant Motors and then for Western Electric. Ivar met Janet Elaine Rhoades and they were later married on June 25, 1955, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Ivar and Janet made their home in Plattsmouth until Western Electric transferred Ivar to Sacramento, California, for two years and then to San Francisco, California, for a year. In 1960 they returned to Plattsmouth where Ivar worked as a machinist for the Continental Can Company, that later became Crown Cork and Seal, until he retired in the mid-1990s. Ivar enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and jewelry boxes.

Ivar was a man of deep faith and he was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth.

He is survived by his son: Steven Bomberg and wife Diane of Lincoln, Nebraska; his daughter: Cheryl Hula and husband Mark of Plattsmouth; five grandsons: Ethan R. Bomberg, Asa Bomberg, Erik Bomberg, Andy Hula and wife Colleen, and Jason Hula; his sister: Elna Hodge of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Ivar was preceded in death by his parents: John and Matilda Bomberg; and his wife: Janet Bomberg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth with Pastor Matthew Coplen officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Ethan Bomberg, Asa Bomberg, Erik Bomberg, Andy Hula, Jason Hula, Mark Hula, Greg Hula, and Paul Hula.

His final resting place will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.