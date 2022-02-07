James Andrew Stander

July 23, 1963 – February 3, 2022

James Andrew Stander, 58, was born on July 23, 1963, to Paul and Joyce Stander. He passed away on February 3, 2022. He lived in Murdock most of his life and graduated from Murdock High School. He attended Southeast Community College and received an Associate Degree in Fire Protection Technology.

He suffered a stroke in August 2012 and resided at Madonna Rehab in Lincoln for nearly 10 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Stander; and infant brother, Paul Stander Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Stander; sisters, Diane Vice and Margaret Stander; brothers, Chuck and Don Stander; nephew, Alex Vice; niece, Katie (Lance) Steffen; great-nephews, Titus and Magnus Steffen; and great-niece, Eloise Steffen.

A funeral Mass was held on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m., all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Madonna Foundation.

Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood, 402-994-6575.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.