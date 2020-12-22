James E. Richards

April 9, 1933 – December 10, 2020

James E. Richards, age 87, of Cedar Creek, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born in Victor, Iowa, on April 9, 1933, to John L. And Laura E. (Floerchinger) Richards.

James faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge he worked as a Road Grader Operator for Sarpy County Roads Department until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield and the Springfield V.F.W.

He is survived by his sister, Dee Roberts of Florida; children, Robert (Lori) Richards of Louisville, Nebraska, Roger (Debby) Richards of Omaha, Pamela (Al) Bailey of Manley, Nebraska, Terry (Kim) Richards of Louisville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura Richards; sisters, Bette Powers and Patricia Vanous; brothers, Duane and Bill Richards.

A Rosary was held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley, followed by a Funeral Mass held on Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Manley with Father Thomas Wiedel officiating.