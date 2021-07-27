James (Jim) Marinus Jensen, 89, of Avoca, Nebraska, passed into the hands of the Lord on July 20, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, Nebraska. Jim was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to Hans Jensen and Edna (Salling) Jensen. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1949. After honorably serving as a Marine in the Korean War, he spent his life working tirelessly raising a family and running a dairy and farming operation near Avoca.

Jim married Doris (Knake) Jensen on June 10, 1954, and were together until her passing on Nov. 2, 2006. Together they raised five children: daughter, Joni Petersen, married to Randy Petersen, with children, Amanda Dutton, married to Dan Dutton, Rachel Petersen and Lindsey Baggan, married to Zinski Baggan; son, Rodger Jensen, married to Merry Jensen, with children, Alex Jensen, Madison Jensen and Jamie Jensen; daughter, Judi Pavelka, married to Tom Pavelka, with son, Charlie Koch, married to Jessica Koch; son, Mark Jensen, married to Camille Jensen, with children, Sydney Jensen, Katelyn Jensen, and Nolan Jensen; and daughter, Jane Rhodes, married to John Rhodes, with children, Timothy Goepfert, married to Amy Goepfert, Fischer Rhodes, and Sayler Rhodes. Jim and Doris adored their kids and their 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.