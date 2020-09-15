James Russell Heier
December 15, 1956 – September 12, 2020
James “Jim” Russell Heier, age 63 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born on December 15, 1956 to Charles Russell and Betty Jean (Weston) Heier in Lincoln, NE. He was raised and schooled in Ashland and Murdock, NE. Jim graduated from Murdock High School with the class of 1975 and he worked on his dad's farm before going off to college. He attended and graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce in 1977. Jim had worked at Pepsi in Lincoln, the Gelco Corporation in Lincoln and later in Norfolk, NE, the Pony Express Courier Service in Papillion, NE, and the Express Messenger Service in Lincoln. Then Jim started his own company Midlands Messenger Service, while he was still working at Express Messenger Service as the branch manager.
He met the love of his life Kimberly “Kim” Jane Peterson and then he moved to Plattsmouth in 2001. Jim and Kim were later married on September 20, 2008 in Plattsmouth. He worked as Chief Bio-Med Dialysis Tech at the Dialysis Clinic Inc. in Omaha, NE until he retired due to his failing health 2008.
Jim is survived by his wife: Kim Heier of Plattsmouth, NE; son: Christian Russell Heier of Plattsmouth, NE; three step-children: Michelle Flint and husband Bohdi of Lincoln, NE; Marc Greene of Omaha, NE; Jaimee Willcoxon of Grand Island, NE; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; his sister: Nancy Graham and husband Andy of Lincoln, NE; three nephews: Nicholas Graham, David Graham, and Jacob Graham; two great nephews, one great niece, numerous cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Betty Heier.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M. with family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Plattsmouth with Bishop Don Hughes officiating and Nathan Cox as eulogist.
The Pallbearers will be Domonic Alicea, Domonic Alicea Jr., Mark Bridges, Troy Lewellen, Nathan Cox, and Justen Meneses. The Honorary Pallbearers will Andy Graham, Nicholas Graham, David Graham, Jacob Graham, and Christian Russell Heier.
His Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
