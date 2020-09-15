James Russell Heier

Jim was born on December 15, 1956 to Charles Russell and Betty Jean (Weston) Heier in Lincoln, NE. He was raised and schooled in Ashland and Murdock, NE. Jim graduated from Murdock High School with the class of 1975 and he worked on his dad's farm before going off to college. He attended and graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce in 1977. Jim had worked at Pepsi in Lincoln, the Gelco Corporation in Lincoln and later in Norfolk, NE, the Pony Express Courier Service in Papillion, NE, and the Express Messenger Service in Lincoln. Then Jim started his own company Midlands Messenger Service, while he was still working at Express Messenger Service as the branch manager.