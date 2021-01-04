James S. Pilgrim
December 7, 1924 – December 29, 2020
James S. Pilgrim, 96, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the Alverno – Clinton.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date at the First Congregational Church in Clinton when family and friends can come together. Private burial will be in the Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell, Iowa. According to Mr. Pilgrim's wishes, his body has been cremated. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling his services. Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
James Shirley Pilgrim was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Charles Morey and Nellie Frances (Cooper) Pilgrim. He graduated from Grinnell High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. He served in the United States Army in the 12th Armored Division in Germany. He worked as a Feed Mill Manager for Krambeck Feed & Supply for 40 years, retiring in 1989.
He was a member of the 12th Armored Division, was a recipient of the French Medal of Honor and was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Clinton. He had a passion for history, enjoyed visiting museums and was the past president of the Clinton Historical Society. Jim also was a long time member of the Iowa Archeological Society and enjoyed time spent gardening and working on HO Model Trains.
James is survived by his three daughters: Lou Ann Pilgrim Cherry of Omaha, Nebraska, Linda (Ron) Christensen of Iowa City, Iowa and Lisa (Thomas) Caruso of Clinton; four grandchildren: Brian (Bobbi) Cherry of Bellevue, Nebraska, David (Sarah Stephens) Cherry of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Nicholas Caruso of Clinton and Cara (Dan) Borter of Deer Field, Wisconsin; three step-grandsons: Jeff (Kristy) Christensen, Ron (Katy) Christensen Jr. and Dan Christensen; 8 great-grandchildren: Ben Christensen, Lauren Christensen, Tyrus (Alma) Nortman, Scott Nortman, Stevenson Christensen, Porter Steere, Oliver Cherry and Brinley Borter; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Pilgrim of Nevada, Iowa, and Donna Hall of Kalispell, Montana; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.