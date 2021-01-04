James S. Pilgrim

December 7, 1924 – December 29, 2020

James S. Pilgrim, 96, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the Alverno – Clinton.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date at the First Congregational Church in Clinton when family and friends can come together. Private burial will be in the Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell, Iowa. According to Mr. Pilgrim's wishes, his body has been cremated. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling his services. Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

James Shirley Pilgrim was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Charles Morey and Nellie Frances (Cooper) Pilgrim. He graduated from Grinnell High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. He served in the United States Army in the 12th Armored Division in Germany. He worked as a Feed Mill Manager for Krambeck Feed & Supply for 40 years, retiring in 1989.