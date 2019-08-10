Janette Garnet Monroe
May 3, 1950 – August 6, 2019
Janette Garnet Monroe, age 69, of Nehawka died Aug. 6, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine Bellevue. Jan was born May 3, 1950, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Glenn W. and Crystal (Snyder) Jones. She married Gene Monroe on Sept. 17, 1972, in Urbana, Ohio.
Jan lived in the Nehawka area most of her life. She previously worked at a care center for special needs individuals and had also been a school bus monitor for Conestoga Schools. Jan was a member of the Nehawka United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and American Legion Post No. 157 Auxiliary. She loved baking, reading, sewing, collecting cows and frogs and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Gene of Nehawka; daughter, Angie Monroe of Sarasota, Florida; son, Andy Monroe of Nehawka; grandchildren, Crystal Bennett and Nathan Bennett; great-grandson, Zayden Glenn Haas; sister, Glenda Palmer of Omaha; sister-in-law, Nancy Jones of Nehawka; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Jones; and brother-in-law, Paul Palmer.
The funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Nehawka United Methodist Church with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.
Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Nehawka United Methodist Church or Omaha Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.