Janice Meisinger-Murdoch

1961 – 2020

Janice Marie (Meisinger) Murdoch, age 59, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

She was born on April 9, 1961, the second of six children to George Richard and Bernadine Margaret (Lansink) Meisinger in Omaha. Janice Marie was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She was raised in Plattsmouth and she attended Plattsmouth Community Schools and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1979. After graduating from high school, she worked in clerical positions with various businesses in Omaha.

Janice met David “Dave” William Joseph Murdoch and they were later married on Nov. 9, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janice and Dave made their home in Plattsmouth and together they enjoyed their pets, traveling, and attending concerts. Janice also loved shopping and attending other events. She always loved and supported her nieces and nephew, as well as, her great-nieces and nephews. Most of all, Janice adored being with her family. She was always kind, caring, giving and putting others before herself.

Janice was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and the P.C.C.W.