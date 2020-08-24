Janice Meisinger-Murdoch
1961 – 2020
Janice Marie (Meisinger) Murdoch, age 59, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was born on April 9, 1961, the second of six children to George Richard and Bernadine Margaret (Lansink) Meisinger in Omaha. Janice Marie was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She was raised in Plattsmouth and she attended Plattsmouth Community Schools and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class of 1979. After graduating from high school, she worked in clerical positions with various businesses in Omaha.
Janice met David “Dave” William Joseph Murdoch and they were later married on Nov. 9, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janice and Dave made their home in Plattsmouth and together they enjoyed their pets, traveling, and attending concerts. Janice also loved shopping and attending other events. She always loved and supported her nieces and nephew, as well as, her great-nieces and nephews. Most of all, Janice adored being with her family. She was always kind, caring, giving and putting others before herself.
Janice was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit and the P.C.C.W.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Murdoch; parents, George and Bernadine Meisinger; brothers, Jeff (Patty), Jay, Jon (Richelle); sisters, Jayne (Kevin) Heim, Jodell Shymkewicz, stepson, Michael (Jamie) Murdoch; stepdaughters, Alice Murdoch, Sondra (Chuck) Circle; 10 nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces, eight great-nephews, and six stepgrandchildren. As well as, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Janice is preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Esther (Roeder) Lansink and Harvey and Grace (Pilny) Meisinger.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
Visitation will resume at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary and church.*
The Pallbearers will be Kristen Demboski, Amanda Scherlie, Shauna Lang, Megan Goldenstein, Brandon Heim, Beth Smith, Sarah Graham, Allison Shymkewicz, Jen Meisinger, Lauren Shymkewicz, Haylee Heim. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Demboski, Cody Demboski, Kaleb Scherlie, Aaron Scherlie, Wesley Meisinger, Sophia Graham, Ryker Lang, Braxten Heim, Lillian Graham, Brooklyn Goldenstein, Riggin Lang, Corey Murdoch, Tyler Murdoch, Caleb Short, Piper Short, Zach Circle, and Elizabeth Circle.
Her final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.