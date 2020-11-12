Jean E. Thomassen
November 25, 1939 – November 7, 2020
Jean E. Thomassen was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Eugene and Thelma (Ward) Domingo. She died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Louisville Care Center, Louisville, Nebraska, at the age of 80 years, 11 months, and 18 days.
Jean graduated from Weeping Water High School, and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She married Lyle Thomassen on Nov. 26, 1958, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to this marriage they had four children, Deanna, Christine, Carol, and Harold “Corky.” She worked as a farm wife and newspaper reporter in Weeping Water. Jean was always active in the community, belonging to Elizabeth Chapter #250 Order of Eastern Star, Mother Advisor and Board Member of Weeping Water Assembly #5 International Order of Rainbow for Girls, American Legion Auxiliary, First Congregational Church lifelong member (served on Board of Trustees and Board of Deacons) and member of Women's Fellowship, 4-H Leader for 50+ years, Poultry and Rabbit Superintendent at Cass County Fair, retired member of Weeping Water Rescue Squad, Band Mother, and Extension Club.
Jean is survived by her husband, Lyle Thomassen; daughters, Christine (Rick) Abbott and Carol Thomassen; and son, Harold “Corky” Thomassen, all of Weeping Water; grandchildren, Lizzie (Adam) Countryman, Rickey Abbott, Cody (Tosha) Abbott, Ashton (Shawn) Flanagan, Alexandra Abbott (Mitchell Wachter), Tiffani (Adam) Kafka, Jessica (Andrew) Lugg, John Ferguson, Nate Ferguson, Samatha Thomassen, Dane Thomassen, and Katrina Thomassen; great-grandchildren, Devin, Addison, Jacksen and Emerick Countryman, Gemma Abbott, Alaina and Cooper Abbott, Connor, Penelope and Hadley Flanagan, Taylor Wade, Mya, Sunday, Madeline and Shyla Kafka, Henry and Helen Lugg; Jean's sisters, Judy Twomey, Janice (Gary) Petersen, Joyce Gochenour, Jill (Marvin) Decker, and Joan (Steve) Heneger; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; along with other beloved family members and friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Thelma Domingo, and daughter, Deanna Thomassen.
The funeral was Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the First Congregational Church, Weeping Water, Nebraska, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water.
Family suggests memorials to First Congregational Church or Weeping Water Rescue Squad.
Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 108 N. Elm, Weeping Water, Nebraska, 402-267-2485.
