Jean E. Thomassen

Jean graduated from Weeping Water High School, and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She married Lyle Thomassen on Nov. 26, 1958, in Weeping Water, Nebraska, to this marriage they had four children, Deanna, Christine, Carol, and Harold “Corky.” She worked as a farm wife and newspaper reporter in Weeping Water. Jean was always active in the community, belonging to Elizabeth Chapter #250 Order of Eastern Star, Mother Advisor and Board Member of Weeping Water Assembly #5 International Order of Rainbow for Girls, American Legion Auxiliary, First Congregational Church lifelong member (served on Board of Trustees and Board of Deacons) and member of Women's Fellowship, 4-H Leader for 50+ years, Poultry and Rabbit Superintendent at Cass County Fair, retired member of Weeping Water Rescue Squad, Band Mother, and Extension Club.