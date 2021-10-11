Jeffrey Alan Barkhurst

November 22, 1961 – October 5, 2021

Jeffrey Alan Barkhurst, 59, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Jeffrey was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Loyd and Audrey Lashley Barkhurst. He was a 1979 graduate of Weeping Water High School in Nebraska and earned a business degree from Washburn University, Topeka. Jeffrey served our country first in the U.S. Navy and later enlisted in the Air National Guard from which he retired.

Jeff loved being a father, fishing and gardening. He had a root beer colored Harley Sportster and enjoyed riding.

Grateful to have shared his life are his son, Joseph Barkhurst (Elizabeth Manderscheid); grandson, Carson Barkhurst; his father, Loyd Barkhurst (dec.); his mother, Audrey Barkhurst, Wichita; brothers, Gene Barkhurst (Cheryl), Avoca, Nebraska, and Michael Barkhurst, Derby, Kansas; Joseph's mother, Colleen Sabatini, Topeka; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at Mater Dei Holy Name Church. The rosary will be prayed one half hour prior to Mass.

Inurnment, with military honors, will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka VA Hospital for patients' needs, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

