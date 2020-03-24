Jeffrey Lee Ruby

November 2, 1952 – March 21, 2020

Jeffrey Lee Ruby, age 67, of Union died March 21, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln. Jeff was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Nebraska City, the son of Edward Eugene and Ruth (Stine) Ruby. He married Donna L. Becker on Jan. 17, 1972, in Yankton, South Dakota.

Jeff lived in Union his entire life and was a retired Union Teamster Local 554 Truck Driver. He was a former member of the Union Volunteer Fire Department and loved playing music, softball, baseball and car racing. He especially loved attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Ruby; daughter, Amy L. and Charles Seyler II and son, Jeff and Laura Ruby, all of Union; grandchildren, Austin Gress, Lily Barton, Joseph Seyler, Ethan Seyler, Damen Ruby, Azaria Ruby and Nicole Howell; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Linda Roberts; and daughter-in-law, ReDeana Ruby.

There will be no visitations and a celebration of Jeff’s life is being planned later and will be announced at that time.

Memorials are suggested to the family.