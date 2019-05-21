July 2, 1937 – May 20, 2019
Jerry E. Sheehan was born July 2, 1937, to Joseph and Eula (Pace) Sheehan in Manley, Nebraska. He died peacefully on May 20, 2019, at Bergan Mercy with his loving family by his side. Jerry was an employee of Kiewit Construction for 40 years, starting as a laborer and retiring as superintendent. He retired at age 59. Jerry was a member of Mid States Tractor Club for many years. He enjoyed his antique tractors, tractor pulls and attending auctions.
Survived by loving wife Sharon of 63 years; children, Rocky (Linda) Sheehan, Springview, Nebraska, Renee (Wes) of Weeping Water, Nebraska, Shelly (Rick) Wilson of Avoca, Nebraska, Russ Sheehan of Ashland, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Dean) Abds and Marg Kalal (Charlie) of Papillion; Aunt Betty Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska; also several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, Darlene Ritter, JoAnn Kobler; brother-in-law, Frances Ritter, Jim Kobler; and sister-in-law, Neoma Colerick; great-granddaughter, Chenoa.
Celebration of Life will be Sunday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 144th and Highway 1, Weeping Water, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the family greeting friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., all at the funeral home.
Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, Nebraska 402-234-3985