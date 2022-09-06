Jerry Ficklin

Jerry Jason Ficklin

October 22, 1973 – August 29, 2022

Jerry Jason Ficklin, age 48, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his residence.

Jerry was born on Oct. 22, 1973, to Jerry Duane Ficklin and Rose Marie (Gochenour) Ficklin in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth. He went to St. John the Baptist School and graduated from Daniel J. Gross High School in Omaha, Nebraska, with the class of 1992. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and later the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico.

Jerry's interests were endless. He played the tuba in his high school marching and concert bands and performed with select bands. He also played football and wrestled. He was a lead singer in a band in Socorro. Jerry enjoyed playing D&D his whole life as well as many similar games. Jerry appreciated running water and electricity, which is why he hated camping.

He had various jobs including software network engineer, running a Counter-Strike gaming center, working at the Omaha World Herald and most recently as a real estate agent in Plattsmouth. Jerry loved volunteering as a docent at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Jerry was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. Jerry liked nothing better than talking about the state of the world at any point in history. He loved politics. He believed in community and helped his friends. He was a role model for the people around him. He was quick to confront injustice and always stood up for the people he loved. He gave the best advice, he would defend a stranger, and he was thoughtful of others. He had strong beliefs but was close to many people with whom he disagreed. He challenged peoples' assumptions about what was true and what was not, and what was valuable and what wasn't.

He loved his family. His mother in particular was very special to him. Jerry loved being a Papa, nothing gave him more joy than raising his son, Griffon, who survives him. He is also survived by his mother, Rose Marie; father, Jerry; best friend and brother, Jared; half-sisters: Vicky and Diane; nephew, Henry and niece, Orla; uncle, Frances; and many beloved cousins and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: James and Bertha Gochenour; paternal grandparents: William and Lesta Ficklin.

He spent a lot of time with his dear friends the Roby's. His Visitation will take place at the Roby Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Sean Timmerman officiating, Nick Halmes and Leo Sand as acolytes, Harlan Seyfer as lector, Rene Spicka as vocalist, and Laurie Hajek-Jones as organist.

The Pallbearers will be Jamie Roby, Kendall Roby, Ana Roby, Dan Rohan, Mike Moore, Nick Smith, Billy Ujhely, and Frances Goch. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Kathy Welch, Bill Sampson, Mike Weddle, Bill Loufquest, Jim Gochenour, Jerry Smith, Albert Dasher, and John Kool.

His Final Resting Place will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The family suggests Memorials to the Family (for a College Fund for Griffon), Masses, or the Plattsmouth Library.

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 402-296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net robyfuneralhome.com