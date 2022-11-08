Jerry William Wurtele Sr.

July 27, 1941 – November 5, 2022

Jerry William Wurtele Sr., 81, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Nov. 5, 2022.

Jerry was born July 27, 1941, to Elmer and Marjorie (Pinkham) Wurtele in Marysville, Kansas. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1959. Jerry immediately entered the United States Coast Guard and served until 1963. He was extremely proud of his Military Service. He married Gail Shearer in 1962. To this marriage three children were born, daughter Sheryl Wurtele, sons Jerry Wurtele, Jr., and Jeff Wurtele. Jerry, Gail, and Sheryl moved from Schenectady, New York, to operate The Tower Tavern in Axtell, Nebraska, for his father, Elmer. His love for business operations and socializing led him to expand the business and in 1972 he added a dining room, and it was renamed The Orange Coach which offered a well-appointed seafood and steak menu.

In 1978, the family moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Jerry became the sole proprietor of Jerry W. Wurtele Distributors. This business became his pride and joy as he was proudly known as the “Bud” man throughout his sales area. Jerry became an integral part of the community. He was very philanthropic with his time and resources of which he was proud and dedicated to.

His dear wife, Gail, passed away in 1986. He was blessed to find love with Susan (Susie) Melichar and the two were married in 1990. There will never be another quite like Jerry Senior, he was one of a kind and quite a character. He was a gifted storyteller and never at a loss for sharing a joke. He cherished spending time with his family and dear friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl Wurtele, Denver, Colorado; sons, Jerry Wurtele Jr. and his wife Susan, Beaver Lake, Nebraska, and Jeff Wurtele, Nebraska City; stepson, David Meyers, Athens, Texas, and stepdaughter, Amy Frahm and her husband Rusty, Ashland, Nebraska; grandchildren, Marlea Wurtele, Morgan Wurtele, Trey Frahm, Claire Meyers, Alexa Edmisten, Mason Wurtele, Cecelia Frahm; and great-granddaughter, Elliana Pinkham; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Steinhart Lodge, 212 S. Steinhart Park Rd., in Nebraska City.

Memorials are suggested to the Veteran's Memorial Building Project in Nebraska City.

