Jim Ossenkop, age 83, of Omaha, Nebraska, 42 years as an American Family Insurance Agent, survived by his daughters, Cheryl Ossenkop Downing, of Omaha, Katie (Mike) Hanson, of Omaha, and Jennifer (Matt) Hudspeth, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter; along with his sisters, Marilyn (Carl) Schielfert, of Omaha, and Ruth (Jon) Carpenter, of Des Moines, Iowa.