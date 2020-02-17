Jim Ossenkop
Jim Ossenkop

Jim Ossenkop

May 2, 1936 – February 14, 2020

Jim Ossenkop, age 83, of Omaha, Nebraska, 42 years as an American Family Insurance Agent, survived by his daughters, Cheryl Ossenkop Downing, of Omaha, Katie (Mike) Hanson, of Omaha, and Jennifer (Matt) Hudspeth, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter; along with his sisters, Marilyn (Carl) Schielfert, of Omaha, and Ruth (Jon) Carpenter, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents: John & Marie (McKinstry) Ossenkop; wife: Jean Miner Ossenkop; brothers: Bob Ossenkop, and John (Fritz) Ossenkop.

The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm St., Louisville, Nebraska, with burial at Riverview Cemetery, Louisville, Nebraska. Family suggests memorials to Boys Town.

Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, 402-234-3985

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharveyfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
2:00PM-2:45PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE 68037
