Jimmie "Jim" L. Furlong

Jimmie L. “Jim” Furlong

May 19, 1941 – November 30, 2021

Jimmie L. “Jim” Furlong, age 80, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born on May 19, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to Herchel L. and Lorene E. (Crabbe) Furlong.

Jim was raised in the Rock Bluff area and attended the Rock Bluff School where his father had attended years before. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1959. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country on the USS Oriskany from 1961 until 1963. Upon his discharge he met Joanne Mellick and the two were married at the Methodist Church in Wayne, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1965. They returned to Plattsmouth where they raised their three daughters, Jodi, Jenny and Julie.

Jim went to work for Western Electric in Omaha as a Layout Operator, a career that spanned 42 years. Jim was an avid fisherman and he spent much of his free time on the bank of a lake or the Missouri River, enjoying nature and waiting for the fish to start biting. Aside from fishing, he enjoyed playing cards with friends, riding motorcycles and mowing his lawn. Jim enjoyed playing the harmonica and sharing his musical talents in church and throughout the community. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #56, Fraternal Order of Eagles #365 and Living Water Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne Furlong of Plattsmouth; daughters, Jodi (Jon) Daly of Phoenix, Arizona, Jenny (Mark) Putnam of Wayne, Nebraska, Julie (fiancé Steven File) Furlong of Omaha; grandchildren, Kendall Daly (husband Chris Hallowell), Alyssa Daly, Felicia Jager, Steve Keiser, Megan Keiser, Serena Putnam, Olivia Eveland; great-grandson, Graycen Pochyla; sisters-in-law, Paula Furlong of Plattsmouth and Edie Choate of Tumwater, Washington; brothers-in-law, Jim Mellick of Omaha, Earl (Linda) Mellick of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Harold (Belinda) Mellick of Lincoln. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents; twin brother, John Furlong; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Jack Bramley

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Living Water Church in Plattsmouth.

Burial will be in Young Cemetery in rural Plattsmouth.

Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Historical Society for the Rock Bluff School Fund or Young Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.