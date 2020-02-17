Joan Marie O'Brien
1957 – 2020
Joan Marie (O'Brien) O'Brien, age 63, of Beaver Lake, Nebraska, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1957, to Edward “Don” Donald and Donna Marie (Hackbart) O'Brien in Kearney, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm north of Shelton, Nebraska, and she attended Shelton High School. In 1974, she moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met the love of her life, Daniel “Dan” Thomas O'Brien, and they were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1974, in Lexington. To this union three children were born, Greggory, Sarah, and Jeffrey.
Joan and Dan moved around with the Union Pacific Railroad and they lived in Grand Island, North Platte, Omaha, and in Cheyenne. In 1998 Joan and Dan moved to Beaver Lake, where they lived at the time of her death. Joan work several jobs and retired from Murray Lumber where she ran the Garden Center.
Joan loved living at the lake and spent a lot of time fishing. Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she enjoyed visiting them and was always willing to fix them bacon for breakfast. She had a great sense of humor that kept people laughing to the end.
Joan is survived by her husband: Dan O'Brien of Beaver Lake; her three children: Greggory O'Brien and wife Carrie of North Platte, Sarah O'Brien of Beaver Lake, Jeffrey O'Brien and wife Shannon of Murray, Nebraska; her grandchildren: Caylee and Teegan O'Brien of North Platte, Aedan O'Brien of Murray; three brothers: Dennis O'Brien and wife Judy of Grand Island, Danny O'Brien and wife Kelly of Grand Island, Doug O'Brien of Kearney; four sisters: Kathy Manning and husband Myron of Sodtown, Nebraska, Edith Madison and husband Lonny of Riverdale, Nebraska, Donna Bruner and husband Karl of Grand Island, Rachelle Zulkoski of Kearney; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Don and Donna O'Brien; her brother: Donnie O'Brien; and her sister: Rosemary Sherman.
Visitations for Joan will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Father Michael Houlihan officiating, Terry Little as vocalist, and Laurie Hajek-Jones as organist.
The Pallbearers will be Karl Bruner, Arlin Edeal, Danny O'Brien, Dennis O'Brien, and Mike O'Brien.
Memorials to the family (a suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
10:30AM
520 South 18th St
Plattsmouth, NE 68048