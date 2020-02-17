Joan Marie O'Brien

1957 – 2020

Joan Marie (O'Brien) O'Brien, age 63, of Beaver Lake, Nebraska, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1957, to Edward “Don” Donald and Donna Marie (Hackbart) O'Brien in Kearney, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm north of Shelton, Nebraska, and she attended Shelton High School. In 1974, she moved to Lexington, Nebraska, where she met the love of her life, Daniel “Dan” Thomas O'Brien, and they were united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1974, in Lexington. To this union three children were born, Greggory, Sarah, and Jeffrey.

Joan and Dan moved around with the Union Pacific Railroad and they lived in Grand Island, North Platte, Omaha, and in Cheyenne. In 1998 Joan and Dan moved to Beaver Lake, where they lived at the time of her death. Joan work several jobs and retired from Murray Lumber where she ran the Garden Center.

Joan loved living at the lake and spent a lot of time fishing. Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she enjoyed visiting them and was always willing to fix them bacon for breakfast. She had a great sense of humor that kept people laughing to the end.

