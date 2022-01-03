Joann R. Hill

February 13, 1928 - December 26, 2021

Joann R Hill, 93, of Elmwood, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Lincoln. She was born Feb. 13, 1928, on the farm south of Weeping Water, Nebraska, to John and Clara Ruhga. Joann graduated from Avoca High School in the class of 1944. She married Warren James Wolcott in 1948. After his death, she met and married Arley J. Hill on June 22, 1956. Joann still lived on the farm north of Elmwood where she and Arley raised their family. She was an active member of the Elmwood Christian Church and many community clubs and organizations.

Joann is survived by her children: son, James P. Wolcott, and daughter, Brenda Vogt, of Elmwood Nebraska; son, Tom Hill (Chris Bohaty) of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Becky (Steve) Costello of Gothenburg, Nebraska; grandchildren, Shaina (Josh) Hall, Danae (Kelley) Dinkel, Ben (Stephanie) Vogt, Tim (Christine) Vogt, Christopher(Rebecca Bloch) Vogt, Brennan (Lauren) Costello, Madison (Trenton) Long, Arleigh (Christian Wilke) Costello; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Warren James Wolcott and Arley J. Hill; sisters, Jane (Wayne) Pederson, Doris (Keith) Stutzman; daughter-in-law, Patty Wolcott.

A Celebration of a Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Elmwood Christian Church, 311 N. 5th St., Elmwood, Nebraska. A visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, also at the church. Private internment. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Elmwood Christian Church, the Elmwood Community Center, or the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation.

Live streaming of the service and condolences or tributes on www.hammonsfs.com.