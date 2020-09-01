Joanne Bauman

In 1974, Joanne, Keith and family moved to Northbrook, Illinois. Chicago brought new life and direction for her art. The Chicago Imagists show in 1974 influenced the scope of her artwork for the next 20 years. She studied with the late George Buehr and Ed Paschke. Joanne established a network of artist friends. She spent most afternoons in her home studio and discovered her predominant media, paper and drawing media. Joanne had said, “There is no feeling in the world as exciting to me as the act of paper and pencil making contact.” She was juried into 11 one-person exhibits. She was juried into 29 selected group exhibits. Joanne was represented by the Van Straatan Gallery, Chicago.

In 1992, Keith and Joanne, empty nesters, decided to retire to Tucson, Arizona. Joanne continued to work in her home studio. She was juried into 12 selected group exhibits. She became a member of The Tucson Museum of Art and worked as a docent. She stayed active swimming, walking and hiking and enjoyed her service work as a Stephen Minister at her church. Keith and Joanne were married for 54 years, and after Keith died in 2011, she chose to stay living in Tucson. She enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren until her passing Monday, July 27.