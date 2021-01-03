Joanne L. Glaze

June 24, 1934 – December 28, 2020

Joanne L. Glaze, age 86, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha. She was born June 24, 1934, to Harley and Sarah (Rector-Baird) Cecil in Denver, Colorado.

Joanne grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1952. She was active in musical activities while in school and also Job's Daughters, where she served as Honored Queen. On Feb. 14, 1954, she was married to John J. (Jack) Glaze at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Together, they raised three children, Patricia, Robert and Gregory.

Joanne was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Home Chapter 189 in Plattsmouth and Chapter F of P.E.O. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing in the church choir and playing bridge in multiple groups.