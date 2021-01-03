Joanne L. Glaze
June 24, 1934 – December 28, 2020
Joanne L. Glaze, age 86, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha. She was born June 24, 1934, to Harley and Sarah (Rector-Baird) Cecil in Denver, Colorado.
Joanne grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1952. She was active in musical activities while in school and also Job's Daughters, where she served as Honored Queen. On Feb. 14, 1954, she was married to John J. (Jack) Glaze at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Together, they raised three children, Patricia, Robert and Gregory.
Joanne was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Home Chapter 189 in Plattsmouth and Chapter F of P.E.O. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, singing in the church choir and playing bridge in multiple groups.
Joanne is survived by her husband, John J. (Jack) Glaze; brother, Ret. Lt. Col. William I. Cecil; daughter, Patricia A. (Richard) Greene; sons, Robert D. (Ruth) Glaze, Gregory S. (Barbara) Glaze; grandchildren, Christine M. (Brian) Rose, Jennifer K. (John) Tischer, Ryan M. (Amy) Greene, Jordan M. Wassom, Amber D. Hafer, Kelly Jo (Josh) Duncan, Kayla Jean Glaze; great-grandchildren, Jillian Rose, Gavin Rose, Zachary Rose, McKenzie Greene, Jack Greene, Taylor Holzapfel, Jace Hafer, Hadley Hafer, Alexis Glaze, Macie Duncan, and Demi Jo Duncan.
She was preceded in death by parents, Harley and Sarah (Rector-Baird) Cecil.
A private family service was held on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Harvey Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Matt Coplan officiating.
Pallbearers were Jordan Wassom, Ryan Greene, John Tischer, Josh Duncan, Tyler Granger, Steve Oiness and Brian Rose.
Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth.
Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445