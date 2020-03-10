John Albert Warsing

John and Betty became actively involved in the Plattsmouth Community. John had a love for civic duty and his highest honor was serving as the Cass County Commissioner from January 2013 until January 2017.

His greatest passion was serving as an advocate and supporter of the Plattsmouth Police and Fire Departments. He was a champion of the men and women who put their lives on the line for the citizens of Plattsmouth and Cass County. He and Betty hosted many luncheons and fundraisers for the departments and donated both time and money to help advance the department's needs. Never one to slow down, John and Betty opened Plattsmouth Pickers Paradise in 2016 at the young age of 81.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Warsing of Plattsmouth; daughters, Laurel McLane of Omaha and Misty Stine of Plattsmouth; and sons, John Warsing Jr. of Plattsmouth and Mark Warsing of Littlefield, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Warsing; his son, David; first wife, Darlene; and granddaughter, Lexie Wood.

A visitation for John will be from 1 to 9 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.