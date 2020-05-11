× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John C. Thompson

May 7, 1948 – April 14, 2020

Born on May 7, 1948, John grew up in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and went on to get his Master's degree in Financial Planning. He served in the U.S. Air Force for a total of 27 years and retired as Lt. Colonel.

He went to heaven on April 14, 2020, leaving behind his wife, Claudia, and two sons, Joel and Jeff. During his adult life, he had several jobs including sales for a local moving and storage company, real estate agent, and Certified Financial Planner. His passions included supporting missionaries and helping the needy in Sacramento.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to the American Bible Society at americanbiblesociety.com or to the Second Friday Ministry at Sun River Church, 11223 Trinity River Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. A celebration of life will be held when possible.

