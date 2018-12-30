John David Meisinger
November 8, 1962 – December 18, 2018
John David Meisinger, age 56, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. He was born on Nov. 8, 1962, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to David P. and Janet A. (Friedrich) Meisinger.
John was raised and schooled in Plattsmouth, graduating with the class of 1981. While in school, John attended the Cramer Course and assisted as an athletic trainer from seventh grade through high school with various sports. After graduation, he continued his education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he obtained a degree in Recreational Management in 1986. While at college, he continued his love of athletic training for football, basketball, cross country and track.
From an early age, John understood the idea of hard work. He would spend summers working at Merritt's Beach and the winter months were spent working at the local bowling center, Li-Mi-Rick Lanes. He quickly learned the mechanics of the bowling machines and could get a problem fixed in a short time. He continued his bowling center work while in college in Kearney at the Big Apple. After college, he moved to Denver, Colorado, and worked at Celebrity Lanes. He also worked in Omaha at Maplewood and Mockingbird Lanes. He worked for Oriental Trading Co. in various positions and after 23 years of service, he retired as a Merchandise Center/ASI Inventory Clerk.
On Aug. 5, 2006, John was united in marriage to Deborah (Oliver) Ayers at the Glenwood First Christian Church. John had a love for life and despite physical difficulties, he always had a smile and he didn't let much get in the way of his life goals. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, playing cards, golfing, bowling and biking. He could spend hours at any store, reading labels and attending auctions always looking for the best deal. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Nebraska Huskers and St. Louis Rams. He had a special place in his heart for Gabriel, their miniature Schnauzer. John's best memories were times spent with family. He enjoyed watching his nieces, nephews and grandchildren in their various activities.
John is survived by his wife, Deb of Glenwood; children, Holly Newman of Glenwood, Master Sgt. James D.(Tessa) Ayers of Clovis, New Mexico; grandchildren, Averi and Autumn Newman, Piper Ayers; mother, Janet A. Meisinger of Plattsmouth; brothers, Dan (Mary) of Gothenburg, Nebraska, Buck (Heather) of Plattsmouth; sisters-in-law, Diane (Mike) Fichter of Wyoming, Donna (Ed) Guyer of Red Oak, Iowa; brother-in-law, Dennis Oliver of Glenwood; nephews and nieces, Alix, Aryn and Ana Meisinger, Kelby, Jessica and J.D. Meisinger, Bradly, Dustyn and Kelcie Oliver, Michael Guyer, Steven and Mark Fichter, Trista Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his father, David P. Meisinger, and brother-in-law, Duane Oliver.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at Living Water Church, with Dr. Allan Wooters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
A private family burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska